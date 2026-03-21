Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Research cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Cimpress Trading Down 1.6%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cimpress by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Cimpress by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.64 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimpress will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

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Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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