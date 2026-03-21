Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2026

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPRGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Research cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cimpress by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Cimpress by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Trading Down 1.6%

Cimpress stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.64 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimpress will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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Analyst Recommendations for Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

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