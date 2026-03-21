Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $8.89 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 162.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $854,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,699.50. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,657 shares of company stock worth $23,722,204. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1%

MCD opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.69. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $283.47 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

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