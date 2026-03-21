EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESLOY. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th.

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EssilorLuxottica Stock Down 3.6%

About EssilorLuxottica

Shares of ESLOY stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average is $159.27. EssilorLuxottica has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $186.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

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EssilorLuxottica SE is a global ophthalmic optics company formed through the 2018 merger of France-based Essilor and Italy-based Luxottica. Headquartered near Paris, the company combines lens manufacturing, frame design and production, brand management and retail operations to provide a vertically integrated offering across the vision care value chain. Its activities span product research and development, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and retailing of spectacles, sunglasses and ophthalmic lenses.

The company’s product portfolio includes prescription and non-prescription lenses, lens coatings and treatments, and an array of eyewear brands and frames.

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