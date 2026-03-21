SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY Shares Purchased by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises 2.2% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 99.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 118.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000.

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SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of RLY opened at $35.20 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $736.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies. RLY was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

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