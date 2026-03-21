First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.50 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FHB

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.33 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig Scott Wo sold 1,500 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $40,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.