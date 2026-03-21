Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $28.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

PL stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 80.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Planet Labs PBC news, Director Kristen Robinson sold 47,835 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $1,289,631.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 222,897 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,303.12. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijaya Gadde sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $535,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 250,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,024.13. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 292,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,958 over the last 90 days. 17.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $8,457,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 5,433.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60,742 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1,837.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and stronger FY27 guidance — Planet reported Q4 revenue of $86.8M (above estimates) and issued FY2027 revenue guidance well above Street expectations, underpinning investor optimism about faster growth next year. Press Release

Q4 revenue beat and stronger FY27 guidance — Planet reported Q4 revenue of $86.8M (above estimates) and issued FY2027 revenue guidance well above Street expectations, underpinning investor optimism about faster growth next year. Positive Sentiment: Stronger govt. demand and expanding backlog — Management highlighted robust government and defense demand (backlog up materially), and governments seeking greater satellite access, which supports recurring revenue visibility. WSJ Coverage

Stronger govt. demand and expanding backlog — Management highlighted robust government and defense demand (backlog up materially), and governments seeking greater satellite access, which supports recurring revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: AI and partner initiatives — Planet emphasized AI-driven product opportunities and partnerships (including work tied to Google/NVIDIA in‑orbit AI themes) that could meaningfully expand civil and commercial demand. MarketWatch

AI and partner initiatives — Planet emphasized AI-driven product opportunities and partnerships (including work tied to Google/NVIDIA in‑orbit AI themes) that could meaningfully expand civil and commercial demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade momentum — Multiple firms raised ratings/targets (e.g., Wedbush, Cantor Fitzgerald, Needham boosted PTs toward $40) after the results, adding buy-side validation to the move. Proactive

Analyst upgrade momentum — Multiple firms raised ratings/targets (e.g., Wedbush, Cantor Fitzgerald, Needham boosted PTs toward $40) after the results, adding buy-side validation to the move. Neutral Sentiment: Strong market reaction / option activity — Heavy after‑hours buying and elevated call option volume show speculative and institutional interest, amplifying intraday price moves but not changing fundamentals by itself. Invezz

Strong market reaction / option activity — Heavy after‑hours buying and elevated call option volume show speculative and institutional interest, amplifying intraday price moves but not changing fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Mixed earnings metrics — While revenue beat, reported EPS/GAAP metrics were mixed (some sources note an EPS miss), creating ambiguity between GAAP results and adjusted metrics investors are using to value the story. MarketBeat

Mixed earnings metrics — While revenue beat, reported EPS/GAAP metrics were mixed (some sources note an EPS miss), creating ambiguity between GAAP results and adjusted metrics investors are using to value the story. Negative Sentiment: Profitability outlook and heavy investment needs — Management expects to invest (e.g., ramp satellite manufacturing) to fulfill backlog; FY27 adjusted EBITDA guidance implies near‑term margin pressure despite positive FCF last year. Press Release

Profitability outlook and heavy investment needs — Management expects to invest (e.g., ramp satellite manufacturing) to fulfill backlog; FY27 adjusted EBITDA guidance implies near‑term margin pressure despite positive FCF last year. Negative Sentiment: Rich valuation — The rally leaves PL with a large market cap and elevated forward multiples, increasing sensitivity to execution risk and any guide-downs. Invezz

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.