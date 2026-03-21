Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

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Rivian Automotive Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,044,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,551,480.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $455,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 680,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,044.80. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,283 shares of company stock worth $2,570,949. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,384 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 10.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 29.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 64,534 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 57.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber agreed to invest up to $1.25 billion and commit to buying thousands of R2 robotaxis (initial phase: 10,000 with options for many more), giving Rivian a material commercial partner and potential multi‑year revenue pipeline tied to autonomy. BusinessWire: Uber and Rivian Partner

Uber agreed to invest up to $1.25 billion and commit to buying thousands of R2 robotaxis (initial phase: 10,000 with options for many more), giving Rivian a material commercial partner and potential multi‑year revenue pipeline tied to autonomy. Positive Sentiment: Uber is deploying initial funding (reported ~$300M up front) and the deal ties additional payments and vehicle purchase options to autonomy milestones — a de‑risked funding path for Rivian’s costly self‑drive buildout. Yahoo Finance: Uber Invests $300M

Uber is deploying initial funding (reported ~$300M up front) and the deal ties additional payments and vehicle purchase options to autonomy milestones — a de‑risked funding path for Rivian’s costly self‑drive buildout. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are leaning more bullish on Rivian’s pivot to the lower‑priced R2 and autonomy strategy; a few firms raised price targets or reiterated buys, supporting upside expectations into the R2 rollout. Seeking Alpha: Analysts on Uber Partnership

Analysts are leaning more bullish on Rivian’s pivot to the lower‑priced R2 and autonomy strategy; a few firms raised price targets or reiterated buys, supporting upside expectations into the R2 rollout. Neutral Sentiment: Immediate market reaction: the stock initially spiked on the Uber deal but has seen rapid profit‑taking and choppy intraday trading as investors parse timing, milestones and execution risk. Invezz: Volatility After Uber Deal

Immediate market reaction: the stock initially spiked on the Uber deal but has seen rapid profit‑taking and choppy intraday trading as investors parse timing, milestones and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Rivian disclosed it’s spending heavily on autonomy and has pushed out its expected 2027 profitability goal, which raises near‑term cash‑burn and execution risk — a clear negative for short‑term earnings visibility. TechCrunch: Profit Goal Sacrificed

Rivian disclosed it’s spending heavily on autonomy and has pushed out its expected 2027 profitability goal, which raises near‑term cash‑burn and execution risk — a clear negative for short‑term earnings visibility. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO RJ (Robert) Scaringe sold ~17,450 shares last week (filed with the SEC); while small relative to his stake, it can amplify short‑term downside or momentum selling. SEC Form 4: Scaringe Sale

Insider selling: CEO RJ (Robert) Scaringe sold ~17,450 shares last week (filed with the SEC); while small relative to his stake, it can amplify short‑term downside or momentum selling. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pressure — geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices have pushed inflation and growth concerns into headlines today, prompting risk‑off flows that weighed on EV and growth names including RIVN. Yahoo Finance: Geopolitical Headwinds

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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