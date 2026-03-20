WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.83 and last traded at C$3.88. Approximately 1,266,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,400,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.35.

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WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$982.52 million, a PE ratio of -43.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. WELL Health Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.58%.The firm had revenue of C$384.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WELL Health Technologies Corp. will post 0.3000698 EPS for the current year.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

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WELL Health Technologies Corp is the owner and operator of a portfolio of Primary Hclinics delivering healthcare-related services It operates through below segments: clinical operations and allied health, Electronic medical record (EMR), Billing and revenue cycle management solutions, Digital apps, Cybersecurity, CRH, MyHealth, and corporate/shared services. Its segments are grouped in three divisions; Omni-channel Patient Services – Primary includes clinical operations and allied health. Omni-channel Patient Services – Specialized comprises CRH and MyHealth under two segments.

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