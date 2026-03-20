Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 506281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
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