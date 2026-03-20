Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 506281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

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Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 565,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Downshift Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter.

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The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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