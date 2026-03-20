Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $20.19. Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 197,598 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DMRA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Damora Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Stock Down 5.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $3.04. Equities analysts forecast that Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock will post -15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galecto Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company developing small‐molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company’s research focuses on inhibiting galectin‐3, an extracellular carbohydrate‐binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase‐like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin‐3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin‐3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Damora Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Damora Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.