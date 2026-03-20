Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.9650, but opened at $20.63. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $19.5940, with a volume of 37,057 shares trading hands.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.33.

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Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical is a large Japanese chemical company that manufactures a broad range of basic and specialty chemical products for industrial and technology customers. The company is known for production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and related vinyl products, silicones and silicone-based compounds, and high-purity silicon materials used in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Its product mix spans commodity chemicals for construction and plumbing as well as higher-margin specialty materials for electronics and precision manufacturing.

Key product lines include PVC resins and compounds for infrastructure and building applications; silicones and silicone elastomers used across automotive, healthcare and consumer markets; and semiconductor-grade silicon and silicon wafers that supply chipmakers and solar-cell manufacturers.

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