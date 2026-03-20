Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 11278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

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About Singapore Telecommunications

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Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS: SGAPY), commonly known as Singtel, is a Singapore-based telecommunications and information communications technology (ICT) group. The company’s core consumer services include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and pay-TV and content distribution. Singtel also provides a range of enterprise solutions such as managed services, cloud and data center offerings, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and systems integration for corporate and public-sector customers.

Beyond its domestic market, Singtel operates as a regional hub through subsidiaries and strategic investments.

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