Essentra (LON:ESNT) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Essentra to GBX 130 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 165 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 price target on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 164.

Get Essentra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essentra

Essentra Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LON ESNT traded down GBX 0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 92.80. 226,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.20. Essentra has a 12-month low of GBX 88.53 and a 12-month high of GBX 123.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.10 EPS for the quarter. Essentra had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essentra will post 524.137931 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steve Good bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 per share, with a total value of £37,200. Also, insider Kath Durrant acquired 10,894 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £9,913.54. Insiders have bought 61,871 shares of company stock worth $5,710,261 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essentra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.