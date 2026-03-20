DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI)

Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Aebi Schmidt in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

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Aebi Schmidt Trading Down 8.0%

NASDAQ AEBI traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $10.40. 295,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,980. Aebi Schmidt has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $804.41 million and a P/E ratio of 29.72.

Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $528.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aebi Schmidt

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Aebi Schmidt in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Aebi Schmidt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Aebi Schmidt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aebi Schmidt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aebi Schmidt by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

About Aebi Schmidt

(Get Free Report)

Aebi Schmidt is a Swiss-based company that designs, manufactures and services specialized equipment for municipal and commercial surface maintenance. The company’s offerings focus on machines and attachment systems used for snow-clearing, street sweeping, vegetation management, and related upkeep of roads, paths and public spaces. Aebi Schmidt supplies complete vehicle systems as well as modular implements that can be mounted on carriers for year‑round use.

Product lines typically include multi‑purpose maintenance vehicles, snowplows and salt spreaders, street sweepers, mowers and verge management tools, plus a range of hydraulic attachments and consumable parts.

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