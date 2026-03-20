Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $9.82. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $9.0240, with a volume of 96,570 shares.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $701.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.74.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 145.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Inc is a U.S.-based real estate development and operating company focused on private aviation infrastructure. The company specializes in the acquisition, design and management of fixed-base operations (FBOs), aircraft hangarage and private terminals that serve business and general aviation operators. By providing expedited ground handling, concierge services and state-of-the-art facilities, Sky Harbour seeks to streamline the operations of private jet owners, fractional-ownership programs and charter operators while reducing congestion at major airports.

Through strategic leases and joint-venture partnerships, Sky Harbour has established a growing presence at key regional and metropolitan airports across the United States.

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