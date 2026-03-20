Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Murphy Oil (MUR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR):

3/17/2026 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by Mizuho from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by Barclays PLC from “underweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from $29.00.

3/12/2026 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by Piper Sandler from “neutral” to “overweight”. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up from $33.00.

3/11/2026 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

3/8/2026 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/5/2026 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/11/2026 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Murphy Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets.

2/3/2026 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Murphy Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

1/30/2026 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Murphy Oil had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp.

1/27/2026 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.44%.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Hanchera sold 47,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,598,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,049.14. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil’s exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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