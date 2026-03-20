J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

JDW traded down GBX 69.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 551.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,288. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 526 and a 1 year high of GBX 814.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.94. The company has a market cap of £581.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 707.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 686.96.

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J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 15.50 earnings per share for the quarter. J D Wetherspoon had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J D Wetherspoon will post 52.8508772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

In related news, insider Ben Whitley sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679, for a total value of £47,061.49. Insiders have acquired 144 shares of company stock valued at $105,551 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

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J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

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