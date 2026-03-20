SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Trading Up 5.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SOLV Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $30.0620. 182,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 929,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SOLV Energy in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded SOLV Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SOLV Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

SOLV Energy Trading Up 4.7%

SOLV Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.

The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

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