Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Elevra Lithium Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.58, but opened at $47.64. Elevra Lithium shares last traded at $45.7750, with a volume of 55,124 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELVR. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Elevra Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elevra Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Elevra Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Elevra Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $387.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Elevra Lithium

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevra Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevra Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevra Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elevra Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevra Lithium by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter.

Elevra Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevra Lithium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral assets in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the North American Lithium project that consists of 41 claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 1,493 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited and changed its name to Elevra Lithium Limited in August 2025.

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