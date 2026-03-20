UBS Group Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $446.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $412.00 to $446.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $457.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.52.

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FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $6.30 on Friday, hitting $362.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,026. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $392.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $27,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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