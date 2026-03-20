UBS Group Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $446.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $412.00 to $446.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $457.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.52.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FedEx
FedEx Stock Performance
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $27,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and guidance raise — FedEx reported $5.25 EPS on $24B revenue, topping consensus and raised FY26 profit outlook; investors cheered resilient demand and a stronger-than-expected holiday peak. FedEx shares surge as investors cheer resilient demand, higher profit forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — TD Cowen raised its price target to $426 and upgraded to Buy; other firms (e.g., JPMorgan) also raised targets recently, supporting upside expectations.
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic execution — Management reaffirmed key actions (including the freight spin‑off plan) and emphasized cost controls and yield improvement, which support margin outlook. FedEx Tops Q3 Estimates, Freight Spin-Off Remains On Track
- Neutral Sentiment: Demand and geopolitical risks — CEO said global demand has held through early March despite the Iran war; fuel surcharges are cushioning cost increases but guidance assumes no further major disruptions. This is reassuring but leaves exposure if the conflict worsens. FedEx sees global demand holding amid Iran war, raises profit outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Network adjustments — FedEx is closing nine New York parcel centers as it optimizes capacity; this may lower costs long term but could cause near‑term disruption and execution risk. FedEx to shutter 9 New York parcel centers
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Zacks moved FDX from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” flagging valuation and near‑term risks despite the beat; some analysts warn the stock’s run-up makes valuation more stretched. Zacks.com
- Negative Sentiment: Safety/regulatory risk — The NTSB is investigating a close call between FedEx and an Alaska Airlines jet at Newark; while not a financial issue now, it introduces operational/regulatory scrutiny. NTSB investigating close call between FedEx, Alaska Airlines jets
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.
FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.
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