Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $7.46. Solid Biosciences shares last traded at $7.2340, with a volume of 316,148 shares trading hands.

Key Stories Impacting Solid Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Solid Biosciences this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Positive interim Phase 1/2 INSPIRE data for SGT‑003 reported at the 2026 MDA meeting showed generally favorable safety and tolerability in 41 dosed participants, a meaningful clinical validation for Solid’s Duchenne gene‑therapy program that can drive longer‑term value if efficacy/safety trends persist. GlobeNewswire: SGT-003 update

Positive interim Phase 1/2 INSPIRE data for SGT‑003 reported at the 2026 MDA meeting showed generally favorable safety and tolerability in 41 dosed participants, a meaningful clinical validation for Solid’s Duchenne gene‑therapy program that can drive longer‑term value if efficacy/safety trends persist. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim initiated coverage with a Buy and a $26 price target (~265% upside vs. the cited $7.12), bringing a high‑profile bull case and potentially attracting new institutional interest. Benzinga: Guggenheim initiation

Guggenheim initiated coverage with a Buy and a $26 price target (~265% upside vs. the cited $7.12), bringing a high‑profile bull case and potentially attracting new institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $19 target (~167% upside), reinforcing analyst conviction around the company’s clinical program and pipeline potential. Benzinga: Needham reaffirmation

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $19 target (~167% upside), reinforcing analyst conviction around the company’s clinical program and pipeline potential. Positive Sentiment: Chardan reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $15 target (~111% upside), adding another buy rating to the tape and supporting near‑term sentiment. Benzinga: Chardan reaffirmation TickerReport: Chardan note

Chardan reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $15 target (~111% upside), adding another buy rating to the tape and supporting near‑term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Company released its fourth‑quarter and full‑year 2025 financial results and business update (press release includes the SGT‑003 clinical summary). The business update provides context on pipeline progress and resource allocation but requires deeper review for runway/guidance implications. FinanzNachrichten: Q4 & business update

Company released its fourth‑quarter and full‑year 2025 financial results and business update (press release includes the SGT‑003 clinical summary). The business update provides context on pipeline progress and resource allocation but requires deeper review for runway/guidance implications. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus: reported loss per share of ($0.53) vs. ($0.48) estimate (miss of $0.05). That shortfall can pressure near‑term sentiment and highlights ongoing negative earnings and cash‑burn risks for the biotech. Earnings press release PDF

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $563.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.65.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gabriel Brooks sold 28,335 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $182,477.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,799.52. This trade represents a 22.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessie Hanrahan sold 26,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $170,885.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,427. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,546. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,612,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 505.4% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,968 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $7,613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 184.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 979,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

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