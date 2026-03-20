Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 23 to GBX 28 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s current price.
Arrow Exploration Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of LON:AXL traded down GBX 0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 21.75. 1,460,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.81. Arrow Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 10 and a 52 week high of GBX 22.55. The company has a market cap of £62.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51.
About Arrow Exploration
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