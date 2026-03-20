PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Given New GBX 145 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 215 to GBX 145 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PageGroup from GBX 450 to GBX 400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 272.50.

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PageGroup Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PAGE traded down GBX 0.60 on Friday, hitting GBX 134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,120,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £421.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.57. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.90 EPS for the quarter. PageGroup had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PageGroup will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PageGroup

In related news, insider Nick Kirk sold 55,575 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146, for a total transaction of £81,139.50. Also, insider Ben Stevens acquired 71,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 140 per share, with a total value of £100,216.20. Insiders have sold a total of 117,579 shares of company stock worth $17,142,756 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About PageGroup

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PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people.

PageGroup’s strategy is geared for the long-term.

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