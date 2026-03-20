PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.2450, with a volume of 310117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

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PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 3.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $975.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 350.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 927,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 721,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 522,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,586.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 526,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 495,704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 93.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 992,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 478,947 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,339,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 394,497 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investment in agency and non-agency residential mortgage pools, credit risk transfer securities, and residential mortgage whole loans. As a mortgage REIT, PennyMac Investment Trust seeks to capture both interest rate spread and potential price appreciation in its portfolio holdings.

Established with external management by PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, the trust leverages the sponsor’s mortgage servicing, underwriting and capital markets expertise.

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