SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.60. SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares last traded at $5.4990, with a volume of 2,307,376 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $777.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient’s own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company’s lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

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