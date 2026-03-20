SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLSGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.60. SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares last traded at $5.4990, with a volume of 2,307,376 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $777.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient’s own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company’s lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

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