CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.72, but opened at $50.95. CCL Industries shares last traded at $61.2050, with a volume of 139 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCDBF shares. Scotiabank cut CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCDBF
CCL Industries Stock Up 0.4%
CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries is a global specialty packaging company focused on the design and manufacture of pressure-sensitive and speciality labels, flexible packaging, tubes, and security products. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including consumer goods, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and industrial markets. Its portfolio comprises pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, flexible packaging for food and other consumer products, and security-focused solutions such as tamper-evident seals and authentication systems.
Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CCL Industries has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions.
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