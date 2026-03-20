CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.72, but opened at $50.95. CCL Industries shares last traded at $61.2050, with a volume of 139 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCDBF shares. Scotiabank cut CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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CCL Industries Stock Up 0.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

CCL Industries Company Profile

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CCL Industries is a global specialty packaging company focused on the design and manufacture of pressure-sensitive and speciality labels, flexible packaging, tubes, and security products. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including consumer goods, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and industrial markets. Its portfolio comprises pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, flexible packaging for food and other consumer products, and security-focused solutions such as tamper-evident seals and authentication systems.

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CCL Industries has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions.

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