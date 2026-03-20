TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TIS to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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TIS Price Performance

TIS Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83.

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TIS Inc is a Japan-based information technology services company specializing in system integration, consulting and digital transformation solutions. The company supports organizations in modernizing core applications, implementing cloud infrastructure and adopting emerging technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. TIS also offers managed services including operation, maintenance and business process outsourcing to help clients optimize performance and reduce costs.

Founded in 1971, TIS is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of domestic and international subsidiaries.

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