SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.8638 and last traded at $0.88. 525,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,027,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Stock Down 5.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

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About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

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SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker SBEA. As a blank‐check vehicle, it does not currently conduct any operations of its own; instead, it was formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The company was sponsored by SilverBox Capital Partners, a private investment firm with a value‐oriented approach, and Engaged Capital, an activist investment manager focused on operational improvement.

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