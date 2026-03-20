Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 87,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of -0.70.

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Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ANEB Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

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Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ANEB) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of intranasal therapies for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate, ANEB-001, is an intranasal formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate designed to provide rapid relief from migraine attacks while reducing common gastrointestinal side effects associated with oral treatments.

The company is advancing ANEB-001 through pivotal trials in the United States and plans to submit a new drug application to the U.S.

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