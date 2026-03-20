Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 87,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of -0.70.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ANEB) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of intranasal therapies for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate, ANEB-001, is an intranasal formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate designed to provide rapid relief from migraine attacks while reducing common gastrointestinal side effects associated with oral treatments.
The company is advancing ANEB-001 through pivotal trials in the United States and plans to submit a new drug application to the U.S.
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