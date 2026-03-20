The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The GPT Group Trading Down 1.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

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The GPT Group Company Profile

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The GPT Group is a diversified Australian property trust specializing in the ownership, management and development of retail, office and logistics assets. Established in 1971 as the General Property Trust, the company has evolved into one of Australia’s leading real estate investment trusts (REITs). Headquartered in Sydney, GPT is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GPT) and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the OTC market under the ticker GPTGF.

GPT’s portfolio spans major metropolitan centres across Australia, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Canberra.

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