Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Insider Sells £37,173.24 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Cooper sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 564, for a total transaction of £37,173.24.

Travis Perkins Trading Down 5.1%

Travis Perkins stock traded down GBX 30.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 562. 37,228,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 653.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 626.55. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 477.37 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 723.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 30.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travis Perkins plc will post 59.251837 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 700 to GBX 750 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 531 to GBX 507 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 720 to GBX 712 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 671.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.