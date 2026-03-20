Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Biotech Acquisition Trading Down 7.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

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Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

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Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS: BIOTU) is a special purpose acquisition company organized in Delaware with the purpose of identifying, acquiring, or merging with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company operates as a blank‐check vehicle, raising capital through its initial offering and placing proceeds in a trust until it completes a qualifying business combination. By focusing on biotechnology targets, Biotech Acquisition aims to leverage its structure and funding to support emerging companies in the development, commercialization, and distribution of novel therapeutics and diagnostics.

Since its formation, Biotech Acquisition has sought out opportunities across the United States and internationally, with an emphasis on firms that possess advanced research capabilities in areas such as oncology, gene therapy, and immunology.

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