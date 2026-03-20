Golden Star Enterprises (OTCMKTS:FCUL) Stock Price Down 46.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FCUL – Get Free Report) were down 46.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 130,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 615% from the average daily volume of 18,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Golden Star Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

About Golden Star Enterprises

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Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., doing business as Super Fresh Foods, operates as a direct-to-consumer meal subscription company. It uses proprietary software to manage its logistics by tracking meals from ordering, ingredient acquisition, meal preparation, delivery, and payment across a platform of meal delivery assets. The company was formerly known as Terralene Fuels Corporation and changed its name to Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. in July 2013. Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 2022 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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