Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $41.78. 222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43.

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Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

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Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., headquartered in Ube, Yamaguchi, Japan, is a global manufacturer of specialty glass products. Established in 1944 to support Japan’s burgeoning electronics industry, the company has since diversified its portfolio to serve a broad range of applications, including flat-panel displays, semiconductor packaging, optical communications and medical/pharmaceutical vials. Its product lineup encompasses thin glass substrates for LCD and OLED screens, surface‐treated glass for touch panels, and high-purity tubing for pharmaceutical injectables.

The company operates seven primary business segments: Information Electronics, which focuses on substrates for displays and touch panels; Bio-Pharma, producing glass vials and cartridges; Renewable Energy Materials, supplying glass components for solar cells; Industrial Glass, serving chemical and lighting industries; Optical Fiber, delivering preforms for telecommunications; and Chemical Products, which include specialty glass for advanced industrial processes.

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