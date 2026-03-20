ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.59. 420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.69.

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ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3793 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF ( NASDAQ:UCYB Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.05% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

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