ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYBGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.59. 420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.69.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3793 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYBFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.05% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

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