AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.70 and last traded at $51.70. 430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Trading Down 0.5%
The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.97.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Company Profile
The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
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