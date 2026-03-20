AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.70 and last traded at $51.70. 430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.97.

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AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF in the second quarter valued at $141,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 410,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period.

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The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

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