Genesis Minerals (OTCMKTS:GSISF) Trading 4.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Genesis Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GSISF – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.26 and last traded at C$4.26. Approximately 2,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

Genesis Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.49.

About Genesis Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Leonora Gold project located to the north of Kalgoorlie; 65% interest in the Barimaia Gold project located in the Murchison district of Western Australia; and St Barbara's Leonora assets comprising Gwalia underground mine and Leonora mill, as well as Tower Hill, Zoroastrian, Aphrodite, and Harbour Lights projects. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.