Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.40 and last traded at $38.57. Approximately 8,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 9,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 14.8% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 3.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

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