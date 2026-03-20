BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.58. 51,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 135,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BB Seguridade Participacoes to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBSEY
BB Seguridade Participacoes Trading Down 1.3%
BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a net margin of 87.29% and a return on equity of 80.16%. The firm had revenue of $486.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BB Seguridade Participacoes Company Profile
BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.
The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.