Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$35.47 and last traded at C$36.58. 255,386 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 182,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.17.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -69.02, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 42.25 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Stibnite Gold Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

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