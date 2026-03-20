Zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) & Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) and Zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Zvelo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vivid Seats and Zvelo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 3 4 4 0 2.09 Zvelo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus price target of $14.27, indicating a potential upside of 134.24%. Given Vivid Seats’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Zvelo.

Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zvelo has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and Zvelo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats -75.21% 31.44% 5.49% Zvelo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivid Seats and Zvelo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats $570.78 million 0.11 -$429.30 million ($69.26) -0.09 Zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zvelo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivid Seats.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats Zvelo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc. operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces; and Vivid Picks daily fantasy sports that allows users to partake in contests by making picks from various sport and player matchups. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Zvelo

(Get Free Report)

zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

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