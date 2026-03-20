Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.06. 175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PITAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Poste Italiane in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Poste Italiane in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Poste Italiane Trading Down 3.5%

Poste Italiane Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

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Poste Italiane S.p.A., established in 1862, serves as Italy’s primary postal and logistics operator and acts as a key provider of financial and insurance services. Majority owned by the Italian government and publicly listed since 2015, the company leverages a long-standing network of branches and delivery centers to facilitate mail, parcel and express courier services across Italy and through international partnerships.

The company’s operations are organized into several segments. Postal and logistics services encompass mail delivery, parcel shipping, warehouse and supply chain management.

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