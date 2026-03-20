Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.92. 99,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 583,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Bowlero Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

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About Bowlero

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Bowlero Corporation operates one of the largest bowling center networks in North America, offering an array of bowling and entertainment experiences under its Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes and AMF Bowling brands. The company’s venues combine traditional ten-pin bowling with modern amenities such as full-service bars, food and beverage offerings, premium bowling lanes, and private event spaces. Bowlero also enhances guest experiences through live entertainment, arcade games, billiards tables and league-play programs tailored for casual bowlers and competitive enthusiasts alike.

Since its origins in the mid-20th century as AMF Bowling, the business underwent a series of strategic transformations, including a merger with boutique operator Bowlmor Lanes and a subsequent rebranding initiative that introduced the Bowlero concept in the late 2010s.

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