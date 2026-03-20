NeuroSense Therapeutics’ (NRSN) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NRSN. Wall Street Zen raised NeuroSense Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

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NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

Shares of NRSN stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

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NeuroSense Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related neurological disorders. The company’s primary mission is to address unmet medical needs in diseases characterized by protein aggregation, chronic inflammation and cellular senescence in the central nervous system.

At the core of NeuroSense’s approach is a proprietary senotherapeutic platform designed to selectively target and clear senescent cells that contribute to neurodegeneration.

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