Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

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Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.8%

DLTR stock opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $61.87 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.61%.The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree News Roundup

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Dollar Tree Company Profile

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Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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