Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 51,801 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF $IBTQ

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 834,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,801 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTQ opened at $25.37 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0799 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in in U.S. treasury bonds that have a fixed coupon schedule and are denominated in U.S. dollars. It invests in bonds that will mature between January 1, 2035 and December 15, 2035. The fund seeks to track the performance of the ICE 2035 Maturity US Treasury Index, by using representative sampling technique.

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