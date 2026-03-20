John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and traded as low as $15.87. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $15.8960, with a volume of 27,264 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE: HPI) is a closed-end management investment company structured as a statutory trust under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund’s primary objective is to provide high current income with growth of capital as a secondary goal. It pursues this objective principally through investments in preferred securities, debt instruments and, to a lesser extent, equity securities.
The fund focuses on preferred stocks issued by U.S. and foreign issuers across a variety of industries, including financials, utilities and industrials.
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