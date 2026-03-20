Canal Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,711 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $40.10 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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