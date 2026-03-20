Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 4931441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

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Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 10.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $1,351,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 215,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,157.89. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,580. This represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 232,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,217,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,000 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $9,990,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 104.6% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 947,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 484,405 shares during the last quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,870,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,513,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 418,673 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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