Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $389.0625.

Several analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $416.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RL

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total value of $16,648,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,407,000 after buying an additional 117,494 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,719,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $340.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.19 and its 200 day moving average is $343.55. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $176.61 and a 12-month high of $389.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.